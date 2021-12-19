Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122,490 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

GE stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of -175.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.