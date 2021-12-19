Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,549 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

BDX stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average is $247.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

