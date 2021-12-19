Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,700 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Chemours comprises 2.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Chemours worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 474.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after buying an additional 1,243,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chemours by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 398.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,806 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.