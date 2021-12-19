Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09. The company has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

