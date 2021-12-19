FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FONR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 101,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

FONR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 47,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.97. FONAR has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

