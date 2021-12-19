Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 21.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 75.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 13.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $251.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

