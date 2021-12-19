Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 1,894 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 98.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 316.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

PRU opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

