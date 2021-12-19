Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 68,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE ADM opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.