Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.06 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.