Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $230.36 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.39.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

