Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,862 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STLD opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

