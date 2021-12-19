Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

