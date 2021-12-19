Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after buying an additional 732,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $278.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.