Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Billion

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $9.97 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.97 or 0.08320933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00076375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,036.15 or 0.99869167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,505,574,682 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

