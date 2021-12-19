Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Increased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,870 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.