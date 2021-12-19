Friendz Market Capitalization Achieves $728,198.92 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $728,198.92 and approximately $129,107.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006990 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,593,989 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

