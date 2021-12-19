Frontier Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001567 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $55.13 million and $48.96 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

