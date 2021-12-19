FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.52 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $5.52 billion and $88.12 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $39.70 or 0.00085041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006945 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,001,837 coins and its circulating supply is 139,132,501 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

