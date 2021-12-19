Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 48.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,059 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,783,000 after purchasing an additional 314,525 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

FULC stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

