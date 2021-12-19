Furucombo (COMBO) Market Cap Hits $9.42 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $9.42 million and $666,463.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.01 or 0.08282907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,406.15 or 1.00091601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,616,035 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

