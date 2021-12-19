FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0001 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 115.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $181,957.14 and $6,512.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 377.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.79 or 0.00395709 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009844 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000936 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.27 or 0.01353929 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003247 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

