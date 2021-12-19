Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 5,134 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.16 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07.

