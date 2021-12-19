Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 514 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $202.20 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average is $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.