Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 56,606 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,528 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,606 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,775,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 57,070 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 468,117 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,514 shares of company stock worth $4,886,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.