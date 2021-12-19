Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 741 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AutoZone by 45.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 40.5% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $2,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,996.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,065.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,852.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,665.20.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $35,192,730. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

