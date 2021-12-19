Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $20.38 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

