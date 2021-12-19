Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $25.46 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,299 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

