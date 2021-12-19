Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,353.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.36. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $58.68.

