Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

