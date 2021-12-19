Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 20,748 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.