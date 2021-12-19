Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 5,432 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,425 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $19,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 67,901 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,564 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,564 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $85.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

