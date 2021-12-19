Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

