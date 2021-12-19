Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,377 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

KO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

