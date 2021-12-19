Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

