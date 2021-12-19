Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $462.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.81 and its 200 day moving average is $446.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

