Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 3,752 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.