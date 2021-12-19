Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 6,046 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 207.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

