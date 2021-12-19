GAMB (GMB) Reaches Market Cap of $8.70 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $77,994.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00040648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006982 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

