Gameswap Price Hits $2.32 on Top Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

