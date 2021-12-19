Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Reaches $0.0307 on Major Exchanges

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $1,619.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,450,109 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

