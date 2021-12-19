Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 230,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,244,000 after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 904.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 22,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 37,929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

