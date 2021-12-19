Garner Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,808 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $4,052,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 178,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,411,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

AMAT opened at $146.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.09 and its 200 day moving average is $138.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.