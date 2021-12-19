Garner Asset Management Corp Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises 1.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $698,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

DELL stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,529 shares of company stock valued at $32,702,098. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

