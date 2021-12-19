Gas Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.90 or 0.00012598 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $59.79 million and $4.04 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.80 or 0.08333863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.91 or 0.99855461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

