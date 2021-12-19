Gatechain Token (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.63 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Gatechain Token has a market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00040287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

