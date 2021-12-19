GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDIFF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $$41.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 839. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

