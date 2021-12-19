General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $202.20 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average is $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.