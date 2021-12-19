General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114,339 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 4,673,058 shares during the last quarter.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

GE stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

