General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in General Mills by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

