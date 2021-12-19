General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 666.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.65 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

